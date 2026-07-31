DEVON and Cornwall Police investigators have secured the convictions of 138 sexual offenders in the first six months of 2026 – with perpetrators handed nearly 400 years behind bars.
Among those convicted were 55 offenders found guilty of rape, with the cases involving a total of 99 separate attacks.
Police said the results highlighted the force’s determination to bring offenders to justice and protect victims of sexual violence.
Chief Inspector Zoe Taylor, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “These results show just how dedicated Devon and Cornwall Police is to getting justice for victims of sexual violence and removing violent perpetrators from the streets.
“It takes a lot of courage to report crimes of this nature, not least because victims will be severely traumatised by what has happened to them. It’s important people report serious and violent crime and get the support they need from both police and our partner agencies, such as Sexual Assault Referral Centres and the Victim Care Unit. Any report will be taken seriously and victims will be listened to, believed and supported.
“We will remain proactive in seeking out and arresting perpetrators of serious and violent sexual offences.”
One rape survivor, known as Penny, revealed the emotional journey of reporting her attack and seeking justice. Her attacker was later convicted and sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Penny praised the officers who responded to her report, saying they listened to her, believed her and helped her overcome doubts and fears. She also highlighted the support she received from an Independent Sexual Violence Advisor, who helped her through the lengthy legal process.
Sarah West, victim care unit manager, added: “The Victim Care Unit is here to help anyone who has been a victim of any type of crime.”
Victims can access free and confidential support with specialist services available to help them through the aftermath of sexual offences.
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