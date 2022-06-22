Police add further information on missing St Austell 15 year-old Kalousha ‘Kalli’ Kemp

Police say missing Kalousha “Kalli” Kemp is belived to be travelling around the South West in a grey Fiat 500 and may now have dyed her hair black. ( Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police )

DEVON and Cornwall Police have supplied more information about St Austell 15-year-old Kalousha “Kalli” Kemp, who remains missing.

Kalli was last seen in the St Austell area at around 7.30am on Monday, June 20.

Officers believe she may be travelling around the South-West region in a grey Fiat 500 with the registration number of NJ16KHV.

Inspector Ben Attwood said: “Enquiries are continuing in our efforts to locate Kalli and we are asking members of the public to help us. We are supporting her friends and family and are appealing to Kalli to contact home so that they know that she is safe and well.

“We are keen to make sure that she is okay and would ask that anyone who is with her encourages Kalli to contact her family in St Austell or the police.”

She is 5ft tall and of slim build, with long blonde hair but it is believed she has changed her appearance and now may have black hair.

Kalli may be wearing a grey hoody, black trousers and white Nike trainers and may also be carrying a black shoulder bag.