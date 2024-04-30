THE bank holiday weekend starts with this coming Saturday’s race meeting at Flete Park which is sure to get the weekend off to an exciting start, writes Donna Harris of Devon & Cornwall Point-to-Point Association.
With six races on the cards along with pony racing at 1pm, and 2pm for the main race card, they have attracted more than 70 entries.
This fabulous scenic amphitheatre course situated in the South Hams, offers a lovely day out for all the family. Not only will there be the exciting racing but also extra attractions including a falconry team, gun dog displays and a family dog racing event, hound display and a bouncy castle. The two pony races are always popular and have been kindly sponsored by Mr Anthony Mildmay-White, Mrs Anne Kane and Totnes & Bridgetown Race Co Ltd.
First up in the main race card is the Qwert Automotive maiden race run over three miles and of the 20 entries those catching the eye are Free Lion who ran second at the last meeting here, and Norman Abu another having run second at the last meeting at this course. Next up is the Olympus Plant Hire & Tool Hire sponsored restricted race in which Demoth won for the Nikki Frost team at the last meeting here and could well follow up on that form, also, entry Fine Investment is highly rated and won at Wadebridge under trainer/jockey Myles Osbourne.
The Totnes & Bridgetown Race Co Ltd sponsored ladies open race run over four miles has two entries out of the Laura Jones team with No Comment who won under Natalie Parker at Milbourne St Andrew in January and also Clever des Assence ran second here two weeks ago and should go close. Shantou Flyer is an entry for trainer Sam Loxton, but could be targeted at the later conditions race.
Following on is the Marchand Petit-sponsored conditions race, which has two entries out of the Danielle Kenealy yard; Punches Cross a winner at the last meeting here under Will Biddick and Skilful Lord another option for Will Biddick to ride the combination also won here at the last meeting. In the Gun Room sponsored conditions race we could see entry Shantou Flyer make amends for his running out at a fence at last weekend’s Axe Vale meeting when heading the field, for owner Paul Nicholls. Gran Paradiso could be among the challengers having run second at Larkhill under Martin McIntyre. Closing the event is the Hassell Law sponsored maiden race run over two miles and four furlongs which looks wide open with those catching the eye including Kingston Gent for the Tim Dennis team having finished third at the previous meeting here, and Oh Mo Shrone for outside rider Luke Price with runner up form last season.
This course is based east of Ermington (PL21 9NU) and on course facilities include a host of trade stands, bar, bookies, hot and cold food and refreshments. Entrance to the course is £15 per person including race card. Cash or card on gate.
Stevenstone at Vauterhill — Monday, May 6
On Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, we see the Stevenstone meeting take place at Vauterhill with six races on the card and a start time of 2pm. More than 80 entries have been received.
First race on offer is the Lomas Helicopters sponsored members conditions race in which Ecco for John Smith Maxwell ran four-lengths third at Howick, also entry Pileon catches the eye and was trained by Laura Jones who ran a recent two lengths second at Charlton Horethorne and looks sure to get his head in front soon.
We then see the restricted race sponsored by Jenkinsons Potts Construction and Hembury Estate, entries Jet Smart for the Dean Summersby team fell last weekend when sent of Favourite and if coming out of that fall unscathed could provide the team with a win here. They could come up against entry Spear Dancer who ran a close second at Cotley under Anna Johnston for the Les Jefford yard.
Next up is the R & CH Wilson Builder Ltd & Fearnley Lott Architects sponsored mixed open race in which highly rated Shantou Flyer and Clever des Essence hold entries if not running earlier this weekend, which could leave the race for multiple point winner Sixteen Letters, a runner up last weekend at Flete Park for Josh Newman, could turn up here to take on Humaniste, another multiple point winner out of the Danielle Kenealy yard and who could give jockey Will Biddick another season’s winner to add to his race for the gentleman’s championship.
Following on is the Totnes & Bridgetown Race Co Ltd conditions race which could see another out of the Daniel Kenealy yard with Skilful Lord looking to follow up on his Flete Park win two weeks ago, along with Captain MC out of the Luke Price yard under jockey Janes King adding to his seven point wins to date.
In the Jockey Club sponsored mares maiden race those showing previous form are Maska du Morvan for the Tim Vaughan yard and son Ed to ride and follow up on his second at Stafford Cross, also the Ed Walker-trained Lady Valkerie both places at Chipley Park and the Kilworthy meeting having run well in third. Closing the weekend’s events is the Brewer Harding & Rowe Solicitors sponsored maiden race which has attracted 22 entries, and those with recent form are Down The Inner, Nowo, Trendy Lady, Talkin’ Tennesse and Rue St Dennis.
This course offers a beautiful countryside viewing. Entrance to the course is £15. cash on gate including race card, card or cash in bar, under 16 free.
Young Farmers £10 entrance with proof of membership. On course bookies and trade stands hot and cold food and refreshments. There is free entry to after party after last race. Course is located at Vauterhill signed from A377, A3124 and B3217 (EX37 9B).
For more visit www.point-to-point.co.uk