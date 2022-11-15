Call Simon is also entered in the first Conditions race and he won well at Great Trethew for team Chanin, and could re produce that form here. There follows a Conditions race for Novice and Veteran riders. Ask For Glory also holds an entry in this, with Monatorium for the Myles Osbourne team, who ran an impressive second in a Hunter Chase at Cheltenham in May, along with three Point wins last season, makes him the likely favourite. INEOS have continued their support for the Mixed Open series this season and this race is a qualifier for the Hunter Chase Finals at Cheltenham, it has attracted multiple point winner Azzuri who ran a neck second in a Hunter Chase at Stratford-upon-avon in May. Beau du Brizais won four Points last season for trainer Teresa Clarke and has the booking of promising young jockey Molly Landu to ride, who saddled a winner last weekend.