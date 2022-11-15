Point to point at Dunsmore Racing Club this coming Saturday
Point-to-Point Horse racing continues in the Devon & Cornwall area, when it is the turn of the Dunsmore Racing Club to host their meeting this Saturday, November 19.
Six races are on the card with a start time of 12 noon. Sixty entries have been received. This is always a popular day out for all the family to enjoy with some competitive racing on offer, which is headed by the Goffs UK Maiden race for 4 and 5-year old’s, which targets young horses for the Tingle Creek sale. Entries include Katopop for the Chris Barber and Will Biddick combination, along with a promising looking entry for the Robert Chanin team with Wouldn’t Wood.Next up is the Heltor Fuels-sponsored Conditions race, and with all sponsors being well valued, Heltor have been sponsoring this race for over ten years. This race has attracted an ex- National Hunt entry Ask For Glory, a winner under rules, who is now in training with Sam Loxton for Keegan Kirkby to ride.
Call Simon is also entered in the first Conditions race and he won well at Great Trethew for team Chanin, and could re produce that form here. There follows a Conditions race for Novice and Veteran riders. Ask For Glory also holds an entry in this, with Monatorium for the Myles Osbourne team, who ran an impressive second in a Hunter Chase at Cheltenham in May, along with three Point wins last season, makes him the likely favourite. INEOS have continued their support for the Mixed Open series this season and this race is a qualifier for the Hunter Chase Finals at Cheltenham, it has attracted multiple point winner Azzuri who ran a neck second in a Hunter Chase at Stratford-upon-avon in May. Beau du Brizais won four Points last season for trainer Teresa Clarke and has the booking of promising young jockey Molly Landu to ride, who saddled a winner last weekend.
Gingerlands Livery sponsor the Restricted race in which Roc The Motion could continue his progression for the Dean Summersby team, the gelding has recovered well from his accidental injury at Upcott Cross when winning at Great Trethew, and is sure to provide his syndicate owners with lots of fun days out. Mill Bank Flyer for owner/trainer/jockey Ed Rees could battle out the finish and is another looking to follow up on his win at Great Trethew two weeks ago, with the ex Gordon Elliot-trained Fiston Des Issards looking an interesting entry with a change of yard and enviroment. Then follows the final race of the day, which is a maiden race for six-year-old’s and over, with entries Here’s Bingo, Firefly Lane and Bang On Target are just a few to name who have shown ability on the track.
The course offer track side viewing, with hot and cold refreshments, bar, bookies and a number of trade stands. Entrance to the course is £15 per person with under 16s free. Cash or card at the gate. The course is located off the A396 at Silverton. Postcode EX5 4DU
