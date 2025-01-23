SIMON Armitage, the UK’s Poet Laureate, is to visit Liskeard library as part of his nationwide A-Z Libraries Tour, bringing poetry and literacy inspiration to local communities.
On Thursday, March 6, Simon will partake in a poetry reading, as well as a special Q&A session alongside local award-winning poet, Pascale Petit.
This year, Simon embarks on the next leg of his ten-year tour of the UK’s libraries visiting L to M libraries.
As part of the event, Liskeard Library is running a poetry competition, the winners of which will get to perform their poem alongside Simon and Pascale.
There are three categories: young poets (ages 11 to 17), adult (18-plus) and a Cornish language category open to all ages. Applications close on February 16.
The English poetry submissions will be judged by the Libraries Writer in Residence, Nell Carroll Turner, along with Caleb Barron from Valley verse.
Liskeard Library is committed to supporting the local poetry scene, Hosting a ‘Live and Later’ open mic poetry night every second Thursday of the month from 6pm. These are supported by Valley Verse, a local poetry group working in South East Cornwall.
Simon said: “My experience of reading and writing began in the village library where I grew up, then in the nearby town library, then in libraries at various places of study and teaching. For many people they are an invaluable aspect of everyday life, giving access not just to books but to services, learning, conversation and creative thinking.
“I want to pay my respects to these unique institutions. By planning readings up to a decade in advance I’m being optimistic about the future of our libraries and challenging those authorities who would consider closing them down.”
The Liskeard event is free however, booking for this event is essential due to anticipated demand. The first round of tickets will be available from 11am on Saturday, January 25.