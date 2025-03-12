THE atmospheric setting of Liskeard Library transformed into a sanctuary of verse as Poet Laureate Simon Armitage graced the historic Cornish town with his presence.
The visit marked another memorable stop on his nationwide A-Z Libraries Tour, bringing the power of poetry and literacy directly to community spaces across Britain.
The celebrated wordsmith held the packed room spellbound with his distinctive Yorkshire lilt, reading selections spanning his impressive career alongside new works penned during his laureateship.
Mr Armitage’s trademark combination of accessibility and profound insight was on full display as he navigated themes from the deeply personal to wider social commentary.
Between readings, the poet shared candid anecdotes about his journey from probation officer to Poet Laureate, offering rare glimpses into the creative process that has established him as one of the nation's most beloved literary voices. His self-deprecating humour and genuine warmth created an intimate atmosphere.
As part of the celebrations, winners of the library’s ‘We Are This Place’ poetry competition took to the stage to perform their works. Selected by a local panel of judges, the finalists were Jackie Taylor and Ryan Hooper in the adult category, Graeme Sandford in the Cornish language category, while 15-year-old Rosie Kersley-Williamson of Launceston College was named the young poets category winner.
As well as the readings from the competition winners, there was also a performance from local award-winning poet Pascale Petit.
The evening concluded with an engaging Q&A session where Mr Armitage fielded questions from poetry enthusiasts and newcomers, whilst attendees lined up for book signings afterwards.
In recognition of the local poets' achievements, the full collection of submissions will be on display as part of the Looe Valley Festival throughout April.
On April 10, Liskeard library will host a 'Live and Later' poetry evening, where all competition entrants are invited to perform their poems.