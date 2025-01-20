The RNLI Lifeboat team from Looe received a visit from Plymouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat ‘Sybil Mullen Glover’ on Saturday.
The Looe lifeboat often works side by side on rescues with their flank station in Plymouth and train regularly together . Looe’s Atlantic 85 ’Sheila & Dennis Tongue II’ joined the all-weather lifeboat on their trip to Looe as they passed Rame Head.
Once in Looe, the crew from Plymouth met up with the Looe volunteer crew. A spokesperson for the Plymouth RNLI said: “Whilst alongside in Looe it was a great opportunity to visit their station and say hello to their volunteer crew. Being a flank station, we work together often out on the water. It was great to catch up over a brew.”
After leaving Looe the Severn class all-weather lifeboat was joined by the Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 924 for some practise in the bay working with the helicopter before their return to Plymouth.