A flood alert was issued for Looe on Sunday, January 26, at 1.14pm.
The wider area at risk includes Liskeard, Polperro, Jopes Mill and Hessenford.
Heavy rain on Sunday morning due to Storm Herminia has caused rivers to rise, and forecast river levels suggest that there will be flooding to low lying land and roads.
The alert states that “Intense showers followed by further heavy rain forecast on Sunday evening will cause river levels to remain high throughout the day and overnight”, and has been issued due to high river levels at the Trebrownbridge gauge on the River Seaton.
Residents are asked to take care near the areas of concern and monitor the local weather conditions, and not to walk or drive through floodwater.
The alert continues that river level are being monitored locally and staff in the area are checking for and clearing blockages.
This message is expected to be updated by 10am on Monday January 27 or earlier if the situation changes.