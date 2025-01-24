LOOE Community Players recently celebrated their 10th year of pantomime with a delightful production of ‘Cinderella’ at the Millpool Community Centre.
Under the direction of Marilyn King, the group received standing ovations for their four stunning performances played out to the people of Looe and its surrounding areas.
As usual, the ‘ladies only’ panto group, which featured dancers from Sheila’s School of Dance, told the charming tale of Prince Charming meeting and falling in love with the delightful Cinderella.
However - in true pantomime style - all was not straightforward in a joyful, yet amusing, production which ended with a fairytale wedding.
Angie Cadman revelled in her role as Cinderella, whilst there were equally impressive performances from Wendy Collins as Mother, Dot Dunning and Alison Currah as the two ugly sisters, Sharon and Tracey, Julie Coomer Dunning as Buttons, Sara Page as Dandini and Sue Dwyer, who took on the role of Prince Charming.
“We were delighted with this year’s production, it was a real triumph, especially in our 10th year,” said Marilyn. “We had great audiences throughout and to see the standing ovations at the end of the performances, well that just topped it off for all of us.
“As always, I can’t thank enough all of our wonderfully enthusiastic performance, as well as all those behind-the-scenes, who worked tirelessly on costumes (Sue Bird and Sue Dywer) and the set itself. Everyone came together to create a moment of pure theatrical joy that I know our audiences will remember for years to come.”
Already initial plans are being put in place for next year’s production, which will be ‘Dick Whittington’.
Organisers of the pantomime have also confirmed that funds raised through raffles during each performance are set to go to the Boundless Trust, a Looe-based charity which works with the youth and the local community.