Cornwall’s very best gastronomic talents are wanted for the next series of Masterchef: The Professionals.
Each year, the BBC competition welcomes the UK’s top cooking talents to show their skills for a variety of judges across the season.
Most recently, Cornwall shone as Charlie Walters, a chef at Looe’s Sardine Factory, took fourth place in 2023’s competition.
Shine TV, makers of the show have said that they are on the hunt for the UK ’s most “talented, up-and-coming chefs” to apply for the 18th series.
A spokesperson for the organisation said: “The competition continues from our new home in Digbeth, Birmingham, to showcase and celebrate exceptional culinary talent from across the UK and provide a springboard for chefs to achieve industry acclaim.
“The latest series was a huge success, with Lancaster-based chef, Dan Merriman triumphing as the 2024 Champion. Over the years, MasterChef: The Professionals has propelled a number of culinary rising stars into the spotlight, with alumni including Nikita Pathakji, Daniel Lee, Steve Groves, Elly Wentworth, Gary Maclean, Matthew Ryle, Santosh Shah, Adam Handling MBE, and Louisa Ellis.”
Now, the search is on for the 2025’s line-up - chefs who ooze raw talent, passion, culinary skills and creativity – who are ready to impress the judges and captivate audiences.
Whether working in fine-dining establishments, pop-up kitchens, in private households, the show provides an opportunity for professional chefs to elevate their careers through competition.
To enter, chefs must meet the eligibility requirements and complete an online application.
The closing date is March 31, 2025. Applications can be made via: www.masterchef.tv/professionals
The spokesperson concluded: “The competition celebrates the diversity of food culture found throughout the UK and we encourage and welcome applications from chefs of all backgrounds. We actively endeavour to accommodate any person with specific needs or requirements.”