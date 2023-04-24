In order to facilitate the expansion of St Dominick Primary School to provide for Early Years children the slide was dismantled and moved and has now been re-erected near the other play equipment at the top of the field by Alastair Guy Playgrounds of Stoke Climsland.
The basket swing has also been replaced by them using locally grown green Oak, milled by the Guy family, using their own saw mill.
Councillor David Fry, chair of St Dominic Parish Council, which manages Lovells Recreation Field, said “We always strive to improve our facilities, and, by using local contractors who use local timber, it minimises our impact on the environment.
“If you have more ways that you think we can improve local facilities please come along to the Annual Parish Meeting on May 17 at 7pm in the Parish Hall.”