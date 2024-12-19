REGULARS at a Liskeard pub have stepped up to the oche for men’s health.
A darts marathon at JJ Sports Bar raised almost £350 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
“We want men to talk about their health issues - we have all been affected by cancer in some way,” said manager Paul Wright.
“The marathon went really well, we did the 100,000 points in ten hours. A big thanks to the Royal British Legion for coming in to help us.”
Macmillan Cancer Support provides a range of help for people living with cancer and their families, from free support over the phone and online, to advice and information on finances. The charity also campaigns on issues such as delays in cancer treatment.