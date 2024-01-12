ACCESSIBLE play areas, nurseries and skate parks in South East Cornwall are among the projects across the county to share in almost £1.8-million in grants from Cornwall Council.
The council launched the third round of the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Fund last summer, to fund infrastructure projects that benefit children and young people, including projects in Fowey, Callington, Saltash and others.
Now, after a vigorous and competitive application and selection process, the successful projects can be announced.
The successful applicants in the local area include:
Bude Town Council — £100,000 for the Bude Wheeled Sports Project to enhance Bude Skate Park to improve provision of youth facilities.
Callington Primary School — £100,000 to redesign and refurbish the school’s nursery. The project will enable the school to increase the number of nursery places available, create a sensory room to support children with special educational needs and improve all weather outdoor provision and resources.
Fowey Town Council — £80,000 to replace ageing play equipment and provide new recreational and leisure facilities at Squires Field Recreational Area.
Landulph Parish Council — £100,000 to move and integrate Landulph Pre School into Landulph Primary School by building an extra classroom. £23,400 to replace ageing play equipment at Penyoke Playpark in Cargreen.
Menheniot Sports Association — £40,000 to renovate a multi-use games area, including replacing the surfacing and floodlights.
St Mabyn Primary School — £20,000 for the redevelopment of the school’s Early Years and Key Stage One provision.
St Minver Community Hub CIO — £75,136.23 to establish a community hub building with comprehensive facilities for wide ranging activities for all ages with particular focus on developing young people through Scouts, Guides and junior football organisations.
St Sampson Parish Council — £20,000 to support the refurbishment of Golant Playground, to include new equipment replacing the majority of the current playground items which are at end of life or have already been removed.
St Teath Parish Council — £65,000 to buy additional land to support recreational activities, to create a wildflower footpath and to upgrade the changing room facilities at the football club.
Saltash Town Council — £75,000 to provide new play equipment at Honeysuckle Close and Grassmere Way in Pillmere for children aged 12 and under.
Friends of Summerfields Park, Saltash — £42,000 for Summerfields Play Phase Two. To furnish the park with remaining play equipment, slide, seesaw, spinning play equipment and additional bench, as well as natural planting, adding bug boxes and bird houses.
Torpoint Town Council — £85,000 to design, construction and build a 9v9 3G pitch on the grounds of Torpoint Community College
Wadebridge School — £100,000 to build a 3G pitch on school land to support school expansion and provide modern facilities.
Olly Monk, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for housing and planning, said: “The Community Infrastructure Levy allows us to raise funds from new developments and pass this on to community projects making a real difference.
“With this funding we are able to support many worthwhile schemes and organisations working to improve facilities and access to opportunities.”
CIL payments are set aside to be spent on infrastructure projects to benefit communities and support development. Between 15 to 25 per cent of the levy goes to the town or parish council where the development has taken place.
The remaining CIL collected is used to deliver infrastructure that will help alleviate the wider impact of development.
Applicants needed to show how there was local need and community support for their project, as well as how the projects will directly support children and young people in their area.
A fourth round of the CIL Fund is expected be the launched in the spring. More information on CIL and previous rounds of the fund are available at www.cornwall.gov.uk/cil