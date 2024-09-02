A PLAQUE celebrating the refurbishment of the historic steam locomotive turntable at St Blazey has been unveiled.
Training organisation MPower Kernow received the National Rail Heritage Awards plaque for its partnership approach on the turntable project at St Blazey Railway Yard.
A spokesperson said: “MPower Kernow came into being four years ago after much deliberation about the fan-suite of nine engine sheds and the turntable at St Blazey going onto English Heritage’s at-risk list.”
The turntable is fully operational and to celebrate its recommissioning the first locomotive turned was the Flying Scotsman in April 2023. Steam locomotive 44871, which travelled from Bristol Temple Meads, is the latest to the turned.
At the unveiling, Duncan Mitchell, the founder and general manager of MPower Kernow, explained about the work of the social enterprise which has been supported by volunteers, benefactors and industry members, and the donation of tools and much equipment.