Plans to subdivide house withdrawn
AN APPLICATION to subdivide Yardley House in Downderry into two homes and for the retrospective change of use of a garage as a flat has been withdrawn after locals expressed concerns about the way the property is being used.
Deviock Parish Council was among the objectors saying despite Yardley House being classed as a single dwelling house, the applicant is promoting the site as a ‘29-bedroom holiday park’. They also said: ‘As a commercial holiday park, Yardley House contributes in no way to the supply of homes nor will it ever do so if the unauthorised change of use is retrospectively permitted.’
The parish council also criticised Cornwall planners for not acting on alleged planning breaches saying: ‘Between 2019 and 2021, Cornwall Council Planning Department was notified on a number of occasions by the Parish Council and members of the public of possible planning breaches on this development, including change of use.
The Parish Council was advised by Cornwall Councillor, Richard Pugh, several times that enforcement officers were actively engaged on this case and would report back. However, despite several requests for information from the Parish Council, the only response forthcoming was that enforcement was progressing, but at a slow pace; no details were given. The Parish Council has not been party to, nor informed of, any advice provided to the applicant by Cornwall Council Planning or Enforcement (despite its repeated requests) and feels that retrospective planning consent to a development and change of use of this scale in the heart of the community sets a dangerous precedent.’
There were also objections from 12 members of the public. Laura White said the work carried out on Yardley House was distasteful and disrespectful both to the residents of Downderry and Cornwall Council’s planning procedures.
The planning statement said the property owner, Mr Edwards of SRT (SW) Limited, had purchased Yardley House with the intention of living there. Due to a change in circumstances he and his partner were not able to permanently relocate to Cornwall which remains their ultimate goal.
In the shorter term he had been renting the property out on a mixed holiday let and short-term letting basis. His planning application sought to regularise the subdivision of the property after Cornwall Council’s Senior Development Officer, Ben Bassett said a number of breaches in planning control needed to be addressed.
