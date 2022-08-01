The Parish Council was advised by Cornwall Councillor, Richard Pugh, several times that enforcement officers were actively engaged on this case and would report back. However, despite several requests for information from the Parish Council, the only response forthcoming was that enforcement was progressing, but at a slow pace; no details were given. The Parish Council has not been party to, nor informed of, any advice provided to the applicant by Cornwall Council Planning or Enforcement (despite its repeated requests) and feels that retrospective planning consent to a development and change of use of this scale in the heart of the community sets a dangerous precedent.’