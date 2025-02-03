PLANS have been submitted to convert Millbrook’s “Bluebird” Methodist Chapel and hall into a five-bedroom home.
While planning permission was granted in 2011 for the demolition of the church hall and the construction of three flats, this project was never realised, and the buildings are currently unused, say the applicants.
The current proposal differs significantly from the previous in that the church hall would be retained for living space, and the plan would result in one single, large dwelling and studio.
The building’s use as a place of worship ceased a long time ago, and the proposal, says the applicant, will enable the designated heritage asset to survive and fulfil its optimum viable use.
To view the plan visit Cornwall’s online planning portal and use reference PA25/00416.