A FORMER shop in Liskeard is set to see a new life as a residential home after planning permission was granted by Cornwall Council.
For many years, the property at 17 Lower Lux Street was remembered as a confectionary shop run by a Miss Rundle called ‘Ye Olde Toffee Shoppe’ however its use as a commercial premises has fallen in recent years and it is sought to be converted into a dwelling by its owner and joining the floors above which already are residential in use and nature.
In the application, the applicant told Cornwall Council: “The application site is located close to the centre of Liskeard, Cornwall with Lower Lux Street to the west of the site (front elevation). 17 Lower Lux Street is a mid-terrace property, situated between 15/15a/15b Lower Lux Street and 19 Lower Lux Street. The site is situated in the conservation area of Liskeard.
“The property was built around the 1900’s and is situated amongst mainly residential dwellings, facing Wedgewood Court (formation of flats), with Red Lion Pub nearing the lower end of Lower Lux Street. The only room which has commercial use is the ground floor front room. The remainder of the property is for residential use.
“Listed Building Consent is sought for the change of use from commercial to residential for the ground floor front room. By Cornwall Council providing consent on the above matters, it will enhance the usability of the ground floor of the dwelling. In light of the above, Cornwall Council are encouraged to grant Listed Building consent on change of use.”
The property is Grade II listed owing to its historic prominence. The property used to be a shop on the ground floor with accommodation in the floors over it, with the building stretching back to the middle of the 19th century. It is described as thus: “17 Lower Lux Street, Liskeard used to be a shop with accommodation over. Mid C19. Slate Hanging on studwork to front, asbestos slate roof, shallow-depth plan with three storeys and one window range. Possibly original two pane hornless sashes, second floor sash with high meeting rail. The ground floor has a 20th century four light transomed double shop front with stepped fascia.
“Interior of the shop altered in 20th century and included for group value according to the listing on Historic England. For many years in the 20th century, it was a confectionary run by Miss Rundle called ‘Ye Olde Toffee Shoppe’. The property to the applicant knowledge has always had this layout other than being residential prior to the ground floor front room being used as a shop. It is believed many years ago that numbers 15 and 17 used to be one dwelling.”
Liskeard Town Council said they had no objections to the proposed change of use of the building.
Cornwall Council’s historic planning team likewise said it had no objections, adding: “Thank you for consulting the Historic Environment (Planning) Team on this application for Change of use from commercial use to residential - all rooms in property are residential other than the ground floor front room, which is currently registered as commercial (formerly a shop).
“The application has been considered, and it appears there are no internal or external changes to the listed building in order to accommodate the change of use. Therefore, the proposal is considered acceptable.”
Cornwall Council approved the application.