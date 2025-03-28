EXCITING plans are in motion to establish a new Lions Club in Saltash and its surrounding areas, aiming to bring together community-minded individuals eager to make a difference.
The previous Saltash Lions Club was forced to close three years ago due to low membership, but there is now renewed enthusiasm to revive a club of sorts within the local community with fresh faces and new energy.
An Open Evening for what will be the newly-named Saltash Tamar Lions Club is set to take place at Ashtorre Rock on May 12 at 8pm, providing an opportunity for potential members to learn more about the Lions and how they can get involved.
The club will be open to both men and women, encouraging people from all walks of life to take part in charitable and community-focused activities.
Organiser John Higgins said: “The old club went three years ago due to a lack of numbers, but now we feel the time is right to draw a line under all of that and look at setting up a new club within the area.
“This club will be for the people of Saltash and its surrounding areas, hence the name change, so we’re looking for as many people as possible who are interested in joining to come along to the evening in May.
“The Lions are one of the world’s best kept secrets, helping to make a real difference to local communities.”
Lions Clubs International is one of the world’s largest service organisations, with over 1.4 million members across more than 200 countries. Lions work tirelessly to support local communities, raise funds for important causes, and assist those in need through a variety of initiatives. From organising charity events to providing aid during crises, Lions are dedicated to making a positive impact.
For more information, contact either John Higgins on 0345 833 9758 or Emma Burnard on 0345 833 9569.