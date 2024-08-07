A NEW use for Liskeard’s former Barclays Bank building could see it become the home of a medical 3D printing company.
Pre-planning application advice has been sought by a prospective local purchaser based in Calstock.
The owner of Boost Innovations has put out feelers to Cornwall’s planning department over the restoration of the Grade II Listed building. The proposal would involve use of the former bank for 3D printing to produce moulded products for use in the medical/health sector, a retail area, offices, and fitting rooms.
Planning officer Shauna Vandermeulen has advised that while she does not consider planning permission would be required for the change of use, or the proposed interior and exterior works, a listed building consent would be needed.
Barclays Bank in Liskeard closed its doors to the public in 2023. The building is positioned on a large and prominent corner plot in the town centre. It consists of a stone built, three storey, Listed building in addition to a single storey modern addition, and has an area of off-road parking.
Liskeard Town Council’s planning committee has noted the pre-planning application and awaits a further application to make comment. Town and Cornwall councillor Nick Craker said he welcomed the interest in the former bank building.