Liskeard Town Council held a planning meeting in preparation of King Charles III’s Coronation event to discuss what events could be held in the town over the bank holiday weekend.
On Saturday, May 6, the King’s Coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey.
Sunday, May 7, a special Coronation Concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle.
The centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, ‘Lighting up the Nation’, will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.
Coronation Big Lunch, at which neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun together, will take place across the country on the same date. Overseen by The Eden Project.
Free downloadable resources will also be made available online by the Big Lunch team at CoronationBigLunch.com, to help people and communities start their Coronation Big Lunch planning.
On Monday, May 8, members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.
The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.
Being organised by The Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the United Kingdom.
During the meeting in Liskeard a number of possible local events and activities was also discussed.
Mayor of Liskeard, Cllr Simon Cassidy, reported that the bunting purchased last year was in storage at the Public Hall, had been checked for condition and could be put up again. The VE Day commemorations at the War Memorial would also be within the Coronation period.
Some people had come along to listen to what’s planned and see how they can join in. By sharing details of plans the council hope to prevent any clashes.
Details from organisations who have events already being planned are currently as follows:
Liskeard In Bloom will be forcing some of their plants as it is not a growing time of year. They will place flowers and planting at the fountain monument in baskets and boxes.
The Lions are working on an afternoon Tea Party (possibly 2pm to 5.30pm) which would include helping the elderly with transport if needed. They had not held their pantomime this year and the event could also include some entertainment. This would be available for anyone to attend. There was discussion on whether this event could be extended into the evening, but that wasn’t something the Lions would be interested in taking on.
Stuart House are planning a dual exhibition from April 24 to May 30, although they will be closed on May 6. They have a couple of working titles with the exhibition showing the King’s visits to Cornwall and history of the English coronation.
Rachel Bennett would ask if it was possible to have a teatime or early evening Civic Service on May 7 and stated that the Methodist Church going on the market and events there would be uncertain. She would also check if the bellringers at St Martin’s were planning anything.
VE Day commemoration events would be confirmed following the RBL meeting on Thursday. Whether this would take place on Sunday or Monday and if a parade would take place enroute to the Civic Service. Rachel will ask if the church would provide a small service for the wreath laying at the War Memorial.
Lin Moore reported that the independent traders may wish to take advantage of the long weekend, or take part in festivities, and could close for the bank holiday. Thereby the town being quiet. However, they would be decorating their windows to make the town look nice.
It was noted that all events organised will need volunteers to make them happen and that time is short. Impact on traders in the town must be considered too. Times are difficult for them and pubs and clubs don’t need business taken away from them.
There was discussion around screening the event at the Public Hall. It was, however, confirmed that the British Legion would be screening the coronation and having a BBQ or Cream Tea which anyone was welcome to attend.
Lighting up buildings in the town with a colour, search light or union flag was also discussed and the clock tower/Guildhall was amongst the locations considered suitable for possible lighting. Alastair considered that it could be £1,000 to £1,500 to illuminate a large building, possibly more depending on the factors involved.
There was a discussion regarding having a two day music event and hiring a stage. It was also mentioned that it was getting late for booking entertainment along with other related implications. Any event would need to be free so it was accessible to all. It was thought not appropriate to ask businesses to donate food for such an event. It was noted that the Ploughman’s Festival finishes at 7pm and that, although another town’s events may be successful in the evenings, it was considered having an evening event wouldn’t work. The Ploughman’s Festival cost in the region of £10,000 to put on. Any organisation looking to put on an event would need volunteers and probable grant funding. Not having this type of event was proposed, due to a lack of time, available volunteers to do the considerable organisation (venue, stage and kit, performers, bar, event notice, insurance, etc.) it would require and funding.
Cllr Cassidy offered to speak to Liskeard School & Community College and Cornwall Council about the possibility of events taking place at the School or car park. He would also investigate the costs involved for putting on such an event.
An event aimed at young people was discussed, but events planned will be aimed at all ages.
It was reported that other small parishes in the area were possibly holding hog roast and cream teas. It was thought that nobody was pushing the boat out. Following the meeting information was received from an organisation who had been unable to attend, but commented on the current financial climate and if it was appropriate to spend large amounts of money at such a time.
It was confirmed that any organisation who put on an event would need to have their own Public Liability Insurance to cover it.
During the meeting the involvement of Liskeard Radio was also discussed. Liskeard Radio had said they are happy to get involved with everyone. They have lots of knowledge and want to help people connect with what’s happening in town. They are happy to promote the Civic Service and talk about the Stuart House exhibitions. It was suggested they talk to residents of care homes and record their memories.
Liskeard Scouts offered to help with any parades and was gathering information on possible events.
The Liskerrett Centre was also interested to see how it could fit into events and asked about budget availability. Simon responded that this event was to help find out plans and costs involved. They are there to offer support if wanted.
Event Services also offered commercial support for events in that they can illuminate buildings and has event resources available to hire.
The next meeting was scheduled for Monday, February 13, at 7.30pm as the Cornish Times went to press in the Wheal Phoenix Room at the Public Hall.