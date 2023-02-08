There was a discussion regarding having a two day music event and hiring a stage. It was also mentioned that it was getting late for booking entertainment along with other related implications. Any event would need to be free so it was accessible to all. It was thought not appropriate to ask businesses to donate food for such an event. It was noted that the Ploughman’s Festival finishes at 7pm and that, although another town’s events may be successful in the evenings, it was considered having an evening event wouldn’t work. The Ploughman’s Festival cost in the region of £10,000 to put on. Any organisation looking to put on an event would need volunteers and probable grant funding. Not having this type of event was proposed, due to a lack of time, available volunteers to do the considerable organisation (venue, stage and kit, performers, bar, event notice, insurance, etc.) it would require and funding.