In 2023 Mr Parsons gained outline planning permission to replace a timber barn on the field with a dwelling. The principle of the development under discussion, said planning officers Josep Sandercock and Davina Pritchard, rested on there already being planning permission for a house on the field, and therefore that the second house could be classed as infill. The development as a whole would round off the settlement. Without the existing planning permission on the barn, the development could be viewed as extending into the open countryside.