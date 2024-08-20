PROPOSALS for an ‘urban village’ expansion to a town which will see its boundary expand towards Bodmin Moor is set to be heard by its town council tomorrow (August 21).
Devonshire Homes will be presenting its plans to build 650 homes on land at Callywith, near Bodmin to the planning committee of Bodmin Town Council.
The presentation comes ahead of plans to submit a planning application in the next year, after acquiring the 89 acres of land for development, which will also feature allocated sites for employment.
At the time of acquiring the site, a spokesperson for Devonshire Homes said: “We are thrilled to share news that today marks an unconditional exchange of contracts for our purchase of the allocated site known as Callywith Urban Village (CUV) in Bodmin! “This exciting new project marks Devonshire Homes’ fifth new homes development in Cornwall, following on from upcoming developments at St Michael’s Reach in Penzance, where we will be delivering 320 homes, and a smaller development at Hornblower Heights in Mabe. “The 89 acre site will deliver 650 much-needed new dwellings, including affordable homes and 6.7 Hectares of land designated for employment opportunities. “We are committed to collaborating with all stakeholders in the Bodmin community and hope to submit a planning application within the next 12 months. Together, we will shape a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive community for this area of Cornwall.”
The presentation, held at the Shire House Suite, adjacent to Priory car park, will begin at 6pm prior to the commencement of the planning committee meeting. Access is open for any members of the public who wish to attend and ask questions in the public representation session.