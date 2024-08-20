At the time of acquiring the site, a spokesperson for Devonshire Homes said: “We are thrilled to share news that today marks an unconditional exchange of contracts for our purchase of the allocated site known as Callywith Urban Village (CUV) in Bodmin! “This exciting new project marks Devonshire Homes’ fifth new homes development in Cornwall, following on from upcoming developments at St Michael’s Reach in Penzance, where we will be delivering 320 homes, and a smaller development at Hornblower Heights in Mabe. “The 89 acre site will deliver 650 much-needed new dwellings, including affordable homes and 6.7 Hectares of land designated for employment opportunities. “We are committed to collaborating with all stakeholders in the Bodmin community and hope to submit a planning application within the next 12 months. Together, we will shape a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive community for this area of Cornwall.”