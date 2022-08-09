Toilets to get a spruce up

Friday 12th August 2022
THE public toilets in Liskeard are set to get a spruce up.

At their last meeting, Liskeard Town Council’s facilities committee had approved a quote for £3,580 plus VAT for the redecoration of the toilets in the Westbourne and Sungirt Car Parks.

The spending required money to be taken from the Council’s Properties Reserve.

Members of the Full Council have approved the suspension of one of the council’s financial regulations in order for the funds to be moved across.

