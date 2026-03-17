Liskeard: A road in Liskeard is set to be closed as emergency works are required to carry out repairs to brown culvert and surface damage.
The road affected is the junction to the north of Cresta to the junction with Hendra Close, Higher Tremar, Liskeard between the properties known as Hawksland and Manor House.
The roadworks are expected to be completed by March 31, with the closure in place 24 hours a day, including weekends.
It had previously been closed during February for a period of 21 days on the grounds of public safety.
Pedestrian access for residents and businesses will be maintained with an alternative route signed on site.
Calstock: Eric Road in Calstock will be closed for one day on April 2 to enable pole replacement works to take place.
The closure is set to be in place between 8am and 6pm.
The road affected is Eric Road, between the junction with Harewood Road and Springwood.
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