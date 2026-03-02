PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Alcohol licence for Waitrose
AN application seeking the granting of a premises licence for an upcoming opening of a ‘mini-Waitrose’ in a Cornwall service station has been submitted to Cornwall Council.
Welcome Break Group have made the application, with the Waitrose outlet set to replace a now-closed Co-Op store at Cornwall Services in Victoria, between Bodmin and Roche.
It would enable the outlet to supply alcohol to be consumed off site 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In the application, the motorway services operator stated: “Notice is hereby given that Welcome Break Group Limited has applied in respect of Waitrose, Unit 8 Cornish Gateway Services, Victoria, Roche, St Austell, PL26 8UF for the grant of a new premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 to permit the following: opening Hours on each day of the week – 24 hours a day.
“Supply of alcohol (for consumption off the premises on each day of the week - 24 hours a day
“Late Night Refreshment: on each day of the week between 11pm to 5am.”
New speed limit
CORNWALL Council has issued a notice confirming it has implemented a new speed limit on two roads in Callington.
A 20 miles per hour speed limit has been installed on Celtic Way and Granite Way in the town, with the order coming into effect from February 27, 2026.
Probate
SOLICITORS are urging anyone with a claim in the estate of a woman who died near Liskeard to come forward.
Janette Buck, lately of Eldon House, Downgate, Upton Cross, Liskeard passed away on November 22, 2025.
Anyone with a claim against or an interest in her estate are invited to come forward before April 27, 2026 after which it will be distributed.
More details on this can be found on the Public Notice Portal.
