PUBLIC consultation has opened on a controversial proposal to hike the administration fee for users of the Tamar Bridge and the Torpoint Ferry by 150 per cent.
Operator Tamar Crossings launched the consultation on Wednesday (March 4), inviting both Tamar Tag account holders and casual users to share their views before April 6.
The plan would see the monthly Tamar Tag administration fee rise from 80p to £2.
According to Tamar Crossings, the increase is needed to help secure the long-term financial sustainability of the crossings, which are primarily funded through toll income and don’t receive regular support from central or local government.
The fee has remained unchanged since 2014, and officials say it no longer covers the cost of running the Tamar Tag scheme.
However, the proposal has sparked strong opposition from regular users, particularly as it comes after toll charges increased in May 2025.
Consultation documents also set out alternative options to cover the cost of the scheme. These include reducing the current 50 per cent Tamar Tag toll discount or changing the way the administration fee is applied.
Officials say feedback on all possible options is being sought. Residents and commuters can take part in several ways during the consultation period, which runs from March 4 to April 6.
An online survey is available throughout the consultation. An online webinar will also be held on March 9, where the proposals will be explained and questions answered. Two in-person drop-in sessions are planned at the Tamar Bridge Visitor and Learning Centre on March 12 and Torpoint Council Chambers on March 17.
These events will give members of the public the chance to speak directly with staff and receive help completing the consultation survey.
Reference copies of the consultation materials will also be available at local libraries and town halls for those unable to access the information online.
The decision to launch a public consultation was made after backlash from Tamar Crossings users. Up to £10,000 has been allocated to fund the process.
Philip Robinson, chief operating officer at Tamar Crossings, said increasing the fee would allow the organisation to cover the true cost of operating the scheme.
He warned: “Further cuts could result in fewer inspections and maintenance activities, reduced ferry or toll booth availability, and lower service standards, which could lead to higher long-term costs and impact our customers through longer journey times.”
The tolls themselves have long been controversial, with many local politicians campaigning for their removal. Cornwall Council leader Leigh Frost acknowledged the charges are “unfair” but said change would require new legislation.
“Abolishing the tolls is something I want to see and I’ve campaigned for very strongly, but until the legislation is changed, we cannot abolish them.”
Tamar Crossings says it hopes as many people as possible will take part in the consultation to ensure a wide range of views are considered before any decision is made.
An independent consultant will oversee the consultation, analyse responses and publish a report in June.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.