Denis May & Sons Ltd, of Goonvean Blockworks, St Stephen, St Austell, PL26 7QF is applying to change an existing licence.
It seeks to do the followings: to add an operating centre to keep one goods vehicle and zero trailers at Poachers Pocket, Nanstallon, PL30 5LQ.
Written representations by those who believe their ownership or enjoyment of land adjacent to the location can make representations to the Traffic Commissioner within 21 days of February 25, 2026.
Representers must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice.
- All details on how to make contact in respect of these notices and others can be found on our Public Notices pages or by searching on the Public Notice Portal.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.