ROCHE: Withiel Commercials has applied to the Traffic Commisioner seeking permission to use land at part of Rosevi, Mount Pleasant, Roche, St Austell as an operating centre for six goods vehicles and eight trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land including buildings that are near to the operating centre that believe their use or enjoyment of the land would be affected have a deadline of July 29 to make their representations.
Use reference PL26 8LJ on the public notice portal to find out more.
ST AUSTELL: An application seeking the granting of a premises licence in St Austell has been submitted.
It concerns The Booze Bay on 4 Fore Street, St Austell.
The applicant is seeking to be permitted to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises between 10am and 10pm every day, with the shop open between 7am and 10pm every day.
More details can be found on the Public Notice Portal using PL25 5EN as a reference.
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