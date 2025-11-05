PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Vehicle licensing applications
SALTASH: Kenyon Canopy (Slate & Stone) Ltd trading as Kenyon Canopy of 5 Gilston Road, Saltash Cornwall has applied for an operating centre for a goods vehicle licence.
It is seeking to use 5 Gilston Road, Saltash Cornwall PL12 6TW as an operating centre for three goods vehicles and one trailer.
As part of the present requirements for the licensing of locating and operation of goods vehicles, businesses seeking to obtain or amend a licence are required to advertise their proposals in a local newspaper in order that residents can be informed and make representations in respect of it.
In this instance, owners or occupiers of land, including buildings near the operating centre who believe that there will be an impact on their enjoyment and use of the land are asked to make representations to the Traffic Commissioner within 21 days of November 5, 2025.
Council plans to dispose of open space
CORNWALL Council has given notice of its intentions to dispose of parcels of land it deems as ‘open space’.
The parcels of land, in Saltash and Fowey are listed as thus: land at Culver Road, Saltash, PL12 4EW, land adjacent 43 Castle View, St Stephens, Saltash, PL12 4AQ, land at Callington Road, Burraton, Saltash, PL12 6EN and land at Windmill, Windmill, Fowey, PL23 1HB.
Confirming the disposal plans, Cornwall Council stated: “Notice is hereby given for the first time pursuant to Section 123 of the Local Government Act 1972 that the council intends to dispose of land in Saltash and Fowey as listed above.”
A copy of the plan showing the land is available on request by contacting Cornwall Council, with any objection or representation in respect of the disposal of the land must be made to Estates Delivery, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Treyew Road, Truro, TR1 3AY by November 19.
