EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Lack of information leads to refusal for repairs
PROPOSALS for repairs to a historic inn in Fowey have been refused.
St Austell Brewery applied to Cornwall Council’s planning department seeking to undertake repairs at the Grade II* listed Ship Inn Hotel, Trafalgar Square, Fowey.
The building was originally constructed in 1578 as a town house for a John Rashleigh, and has been a public house since 1631.
Historic Environment Planning (HEP) issued advice in its response. It said: “HEP are supportive of carefully detailed, well-informed repairs to address the issues of water ingress and collision damage in order to safeguard the fabric of this particularly early and important building.
“The application proposes to repair damage to the 17th century section of the building and external repair works to the earliest 16th century section, which was re-exposed in the mid 20th century when the neighbouring building was demolished, and its replacement was set back from the road. It is clear that there are difficult details due to a complicated roofscape and various junctions and abutments.
“The condition of the buildings concealed fabric is not yet fully known, neither is the extent of works carried out the 17th century gable front during the phase of works between 1888 and 1920. There is evidence of successive earlier repairs to the 16th century section, some of which may have been well intentioned but have used inappropriate materials, this has ultimately exacerbated decay.
“It is accepted that further opening up works will be required in order to determine the full extent of the repairs however, at the moment the application is considered to lack sufficient information to properly assess the scope and detail of the proposed works, and the application is considered somewhat premature. Further survey and opening works could be carried out without affecting historic fabric that would facilitate a more informed application.
“A suitably experienced stone mason experienced with repairing similar early fabric should be appointed to advise on the extent and method of masonry repair, in conjunction with the engineer. A more conservative repair approach to this fragile and very early masonry might be achievable.
“Reconstruction or replacement should be a last resort and would require clear and convincing justification, as would the limewashing of this elevation. If repair works are needed to the leaded lights, a specialist craftsperson will be required.”
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council’s planning department told the applicants: “This application fails to provide sufficient information to justify the works and to demonstrate there would be no harm to the historic fabric of the listed building or Conservation Area. As a result, the works fail to conserve or enhance the significance and character of the listed building and Conservation Area. The harm is less than substantial and not outweighed by the public benefit.”
Environment Agency maintain objections over Halgavor Moor
THE Environment Agency has maintained its opposition to the proposed development of 540 homes near Bodmin.
Wainhomes is seeking permission to build on land known locally as Halgavor Moor, a proposal which has been met with outrage in the community.
Save Halgavor Moor is campaigning to see the application refused as it views the land as being on a flood plain with the plans detrimental, in their view, to the ecology and the habitat on the land.
The Environment Agency responded to the latest consultation by Cornwall Council by stating: “We maintain our objection to this proposal at this stage due to concerns about the impact of the development on the watercourses within the site and some statements within the Flood Risk Assessment (FRA).
“We request to see details of the bridges/culverts which are proposed where access roads cross the watercourses, together with robust justification for any culverts proposed.Additionally, the FRA will need to be updated to reflect the points set out in the FRA section below relating to the watercourse buffer strips and ditches/watercourses.”
It set out reasons for its objection, one of which concerned ‘culverting’.
In this objection the Environment Agency said: ‘We are opposed to the culverting of any watercourse because of the adverse ecological, flood risk and geomorphological impacts of this. Watercourses are important linear features of the landscape and should be maintained as continuous corridors to maximise their benefits to society.
“We consider that any watercourse crossings should be open span bridge structures which have sufficient capacity to pass flood flows, enable access for maintenance and clearing of blockages, as well as incorporating biodiversity elements/improvements.
“If any culverts are considered necessary, the applicant should demonstrate why this is necessary and the only reasonable and practicable alternative. Where it has been robustly demonstrated that the culverting is both necessary and the only reasonably practicable alternative, the length of any culvert should be restricted to the minimum necessary to meet access objectives.
“The applicant should provide appropriate assessments to demonstrate that culverting will not increase flood risk elsewhere and will not result in an unacceptable impact on channel stability and the habitats and species present. They should demonstrate that mitigation and compensation measures will be put in place to reduce or nullify any impacts.
“When designing the culvert, the applicant should take into account of the predicted impacts of climate change (using an allowance for climate change), natural channel geomorphology and any future development planned in the catchment. All mitigation measures should be incorporated within the design and the work should be carried out using best working practice to minimise environmental impacts.”
It also stated it had concerns over the flood risk assessment, adding: “We have reviewed the updated FRA by AWP. We consider that this document is broadly acceptable, however there are a couple of points we would like to see addressed before the application is determined. This will give the developers more certainty about what will be acceptable in the detailed design.”
Wainhomes have been contacted for comment on the Environment Agency’s concerns.
The plans can be viewed on the Cornwall Council planning portal under reference PA20/10618
Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series.