It proposes a mix of housing, including one-bedroom flats, one-and-a-half-bedroom bungalows, and two, three, and four-bedroom houses on land to the west of St Ive Road, Pensilva.
The development would also provide private amenity spaces, landscaped public open space and supporting infrastructure to create a "well integrated and sustainable community".
The development proposals are mooted to include a range of sustainable design measures, such as rainwater harvesting, sustainable drainage systems, air source heat pumps, greywater recycling and maximising natural daylight to reduce energy consumption.
These features would contribute to a development that is both environmentally responsible and future-facing, according to a supporting planning statement.
For more details see planning application PA25/08978 on the council's website.
