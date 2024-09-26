EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Property near Bodmin refused despite neighbour support
PLANS for a property in a hamlet near Bodmin have been given refusal, despite the applicant’s neighbours stating their full support for the proposals.
It is the second time in a matter of months from different applicants where an application to build a dwelling adjacent to a current property for the use of members of the family, such as children has been refused by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
The previous application, concerning land on the property known as Levalsa Moor, is the subject of a planning appeal submitted by the applicant, Mr Bennallick. Similar to this application, it had been the subject of support from their neighbours.
A similar application by one of the neighbours for their property, on land to the South West of Millways Farm, Rosenannon, was submitted by Ms Leah Maycock.
In the application by Ms Maycock, the planning agent submitted: “The proposal seeks outline planning permission for a single residential dwellings on land south of the Applicant’s parents property at ‘Millways’, Rosenannon.
“The existing site contains an open sided storage shed used for domestic purposes and a small section of land to the south and east to provide amenity space and a new drainage system to proposal to serve the new dwelling and also the adjacent bungalow at Millways which currently has septic tank system. The new upgraded system will ensure that there is a positive impact upon the phosphates output. is currently laid as hardcore and provides access/parking for a builders compound.
“To the south of the site are substantial agricultural buildings, the application scheme will utilise the existing access point serving ‘Millways’. The design of the dwellinghouse is reserved for future consideration once the principle is established via this online application, however, at this point in time the Applicant is minded to seek a modest bungalow as this will be a self-build for her own occupation.
“The applicant works at a local veterinary practice and by developing this plot it will give her the opportunity to build her own house next door to her parents and at a time when the local property market is simply unaffordable.
St Wenn Parish Council said it supported the application.
Mr Oliver Rogers wrote in support of the application: “I fully support this application, it is important to support a local woman who has been living in Rosenannon all her life, and this application enables her to continue living in the village, which would be impossible to do otherwise because of the very high property values pricing locals out of the market.
“It is an appropriate dwelling blending in with other dwellings in the village and will enhance the location, in addition enabling the updating of the drainage arrangements.”
Mr Bennallick added in support of his neighbour: “As a direct neighbour to the applicant I am in full support of the planning application. I think it's very important for local rural people to be able to stay in their local area and it's a massive benefit to the local/ rural community.”
One of the reasons cited by the Council for refusal was that it would lead to over reliance on the private vehicle, despite the properties being intended for family members who lived in the present property.
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “The majority of the application site is undeveloped land in the open countryside and the proposal, by reason of introducing a new home in this location, would harm the distinctive rural character of the area.
“The proposal would also introduce residential accommodation to a location with poor accessibility to necessary daily services and facilities other than by over reliance on the private vehicle. In the absence of any special circumstances to justify residential development in this rural location, including compliance to policies of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030, the proposal is not sustainable development.”
New EV chargers and jet washes for fuel station
NEW amenities are set to come to a Liskeard fuel stop after planning permission was granted for the work.
Motor Fuel Group, which recently acquired the fuel stations operated by Morrisons supermarket, applied for the works at their Liskeard outlet.
It would involve a portion of the adjacent car park being turned into the facility for the jet wash bays and electric car charging points. There would be the capacity for eight car charging points and four wash bays.
They sought permission to undertake the following works: “Creation of an EV charging zone and four new jet washes as well as sub-station and LV enclosures and associated works.”
Liskeard Town Council noted the application, adding: “The committee resolved the Town Council noted the proposed works with the following observations: This area of the car park is currently prone to flooding in heavy rain. There is a pedestrian access in this area of the site which should not be obstructed. The EV Charging Points were welcomed.”
Previous noise concerns were dismissed after an assessment, with it noting: “Due to concerns relating to noise emissions from the jet washes, a noise assessment was requested to ensure the development had no adverse impact on neighbouring properties with regards to noise pollution. The jet washes will be available for customer use between 0700 and 2200 per day, with peak periods expected from 0900 to 1900. The survey found that the subjectively dominant noise source was road traffic. The results from the noise mapping predict that noise levels from the development will fall within acceptable limits. Attenuation measures are not required. The Council's Public Protection (Noise) team were consulted on the application.”
The planning officer noted in granting approval: “Taking these factors into account, on balance it is considered that the proposal is acceptable, subject to conditions. All other matters raised have been taken into account, but none is of such significance as to outweigh the considerations that have led to the conclusion.”
