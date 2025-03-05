WORKS to reduce the number of trees at a holiday park at St Tudy have been approved by Cornwall Council.
Park Holidays UK limited applied to the local authority seeking permission to remove and reduce the size of a number of trees at Hengar Manor Holiday Park, St Tudy, Bodmin. The trees are the subject of a tree protection order meaning permission is required prior to undertaking the works.
It said that a number of trees were affected by disease.
The trees set for reduction or removal comprise of five beech trees, three ash trees, one elm tree, one holm oak tree and one monterey pine tree.
All three of the ash trees were reported as being afflicted with ‘advanced ash dieback’.
It was reported that of the five beech trees, one had a snapped and hanging branch, one was decayed at the base, requiring felling, another has dieback at the upper crown and the presence of Kretzschmaria deusta, commonly known as brittle cinder, and the other two also have dieback and decay.
The holm oak tree was reported as having decay at the base and recent storm damage in the upper crown, requiring a reduction in height of four metres, while the Monterey pine had a snapped hanging branch on the golf course site.
St Tudy Parish Council voted to support the proposals, with the tree officer also stating approval subject to a condition.
Cornwall Council approved the application, subject to a condition related to the fallen trees, namely: “Within one year of the felling of the trees T1414, T1416, T1419 and T1420 hereby permitted, four Small Leaved Lime (Tilia cordata) feathered whips between 1.75 and 2m high shall be planted within 5m of the stumps of the felled trees.
“The replacement trees shall be retained and if it is removed, becomes seriously damaged or diseased or dies within five years of planting, it shall be replaced with a tree of the same species and stock size, at the same location.”
