In response, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “Officers have concerns with the proposal for a 24 bedroom HMO. The scale of development is likely to result in amenity concerns, both externally in the local area, and internally for residents of the HMO. I would suggest the site would be better set up for conversion into flats given the town centre location. Any future scheme would still need to ensure appropriate amenity provision for occupants, such as providing external communal areas, bin and bike storage etc.”