PLANNING has gone in for the demolition of a town centre building to make way for redevelopment.
The former ATS tyre fitting premises on Dean Street in Liskeard was built in the early 20th century.
It’s set to be pulled down as part of the project to create a new bus interchange at the Cattle Market site. While the building lies within Liskeard’s conservation area, it is not listed and not considered a heritage asset.
The wider redevelopment scheme, set to be complete by end of 2026, includes the expansion of the Rosedean GP surgery and the construction of a new Cornwall Council Integrated Services Hub.