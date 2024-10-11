Refusing the application, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “The existing building to which this application relates is not considered to be appropriate to retain. The introduction of a residential use on the site combined with garden/amenity areas and associated domestic paraphernalia has not led to an enhancement of the immediate setting which is rural in character. In the absence of any special circumstances to justify it, the proposal represents an unsustainable and harmful form of residential development in the countryside and without any other material considerations which outweigh such harm, the proposal is contrary to policies of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010 - 2030 (adopted November 2016), National Planning Policy Framework (2023) and policies of the Climate Emergency Development Plan Document.