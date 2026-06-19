Refusing the application, Cornwall Council stated: “The proposed development would result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety. The site is served via Tregunnick Lane, a narrow, steep and constrained section of highway with limited opportunities for vehicles to pass and poor conditions for pedestrian movement. The proposal would introduce additional vehicular movements onto this section of road, and the proposed mitigation, including the provision of a passing bay, is not considered sufficient to overcome these constraints or to ensure safe and suitable access for all users. The development therefore fails to demonstrate that safe and suitable access to the site can be achieved and would result in an unacceptable impact on highway safety.