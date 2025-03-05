EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Approval for extension to house
PLANS for the construction of a bedroom and en-suite which is ancillary to the main building at a property in Lostwithiel has been approved by Cornwall Council.
Mr Nathan Sweet, the applicant for the plans at the property at Barn Park, Lostwithiel stated that the additional bedroom would be to accommodate his son, who he stated is in full time work in the area.
Cornwall Council granted the plans, subject to one additional condition, namely: “The development hereby permitted shall only be occupied by members of the family or non-paying guests of the occupiers of the dwelling known as 14 Barn Park and shall not be used, sold or let at any time as a separate residential unit of accommodation.
“Reason: The Local Planning Authority consider that the proposed annexe would be inappropriate for occupation independent of the main dwelling by virtue of the physical relationship between the annexe and the main house which would create inadequate levels of residential amenity for the occupiers of both in accordance with Policy 12 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030”
Extension approval granted
PROPOSALS for the extension of a village hall near Callington has been approved by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
The application concerns South Hill Parish Hall, Golberdon, Callington and was made by Chris Beckett.
In the application, the management behind the hall told the local authority’s planners: “The South Hill Parish Hall is at heart of the parish, sited on the corner of the playing fields, being used for many local events and hired out for classes, clubs, meetings and functions.
“The hall is now not large enough for all the activities and requires this application for a new extension to the hall to increase the size to offer additional facilities for the parish and surrounding area.
“Updating the building that will provide a new entrance, meeting/ games room with two new disabled toilets on inside and one outside plus much needed storage room. The hall will be on one level which will allow disabled access to all areas
“The external disabled toilet can be used by the playing field, playground plus all locals adding to the existing WC both will be open 24 hours”
One member of the public wrote in support of the application, stating its valuable use to the community, with Cornwall Council approving the application subject to a condition about ecological enhancement.
Council refuse tree removal plans
A ROW of trees which were threatened with a reduction in size and in one case, being felled to the ground after a ‘complaint by a neighbour’ are set to remain intact after Cornwall Council’s planning department refused permission to undertake the works.
The trees, located adjacent to the Sowenna adolescent mental health unit on the former St Lawrence’s Hospital site on Boundary Road in Bodmin were the subject of a Tree Protection Order application to Cornwall Council as the trees are the subject of the aforementioned protection order.
The applicant sought to reduce the tree row by reducing the height of the trees by two to three metres, creating an even top finish with a small centre tree to be felled to the ground and an additional limb to be removed from one of the conifers, which they said was leaning towards a neighbouring property.
In the application, the proposal for works were described as thus: “The proposals seek to reduce a row of trees following a complaint from a neighbour. The trees will be reduced by two to three metres creating an even top finish. A small centre tree is to be felled to the ground. An additional limb is to be removed from a Conifer which is leaning towards the neighbouring property.”
However, the proposal was met with objections from Bodmin Town Council and Cornwall Council’s own forestry officer on the grounds of the reduction of visual amenity.
In its response to the planning consultation, the forestry officer stated: “The trees referred to in this application have a significant level of public visual amenity value as they are visible from public areas and so positively contribute to both the character and landscape of the area.
The proposed pruning would significantly detract from the tree's public visual amenity value and would have a detrimental impact on the tree's physiological health, as well not being in accordance with current best arboricultural practice, as defined in BS3998:2010 Tree Works-Recommendations.
“Due to these detrimental impacts the Local Planning Authority should refuse this application.”
This was a view point concurred by Bodmin Town Council, which has objected to a number of applications for works to trees in and immediately adjacent to the former St Lawrence’s site amid concerns over a destruction of a visual amenity.
Responding to the consultation, its planning committee stated: “Bodmin Town Council does not support this application, considering the tree officer's comments.”
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council’s planning department told the applicant: “In this instance the applicant has failed to provide clear and convincing evidence to demonstrate sound arboricultural reasons for the works to reduce the trees by two to three metres. Therefore, due to this lack of sufficient evidence the works cannot be considered reasonable or necessary and the carrying out of these works would negatively impact upon the amenity of the local landscape, contrary to Policy 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030.”
