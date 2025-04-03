EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Trago Mills submit plans for dwellings
AN AGRICULTURAL building near Cardinham could be transformed into ten dwellings in proposals submitted to Cornwall Council for prior approval.
An application for prior approval is to ascertain whether the plans being proposed can be considered as ‘permitted development’, and therefore would not require the submission of a full planning application.
Trago Mills Ltd has submitted plans to ascertain whether proposals to turn a large agricultural building at Higher Carblake Farm, Cardinham into a mixed-tenure development of ten dwellings.
In the application documents submitted to Cornwall Council, Penk Architecture, the planning agent on behalf of Trago Mills Ltd said: “The site consists of the Largest of three barns just North of the nearest farm dwelling. the overall exterior footprint of the barn is 590m2. It has access to the road on its east and a farm track to the west.
“The existing building is of steel framed portal construction with a height from the internal floor to a ridge of seven metres allowing for the creation of a full second storey on a new mezzanine. Concrete block forms to lower walls of the building while the upper walls and roof are of fibre cement and steel cladding.
“The use of the barn for livestock has ended and now it is disused. Its previous use was for the farming of deer and some of the internal pens for this use are present in the building. An adjacent timber lean-to barn of 328 metre squared footprint will be removed to create amenity and parking for the proposed houses. The barn has not been related to any other applications and there is no specific planning history for the barns.
“The proposal seeks to convert the barn into seven houses with associated amenities and three flats and aims to create a mixed cluster of different-sized dwellings to provide much-needed varied housing stock.
“The 10 properties are arranged to work best within the existing structure of the barn, the layout of the farm, and the existing access. Parking provision exceeding the council minimum requirements is proposed within the development, along with dedicated outdoor spaces for each dwelling.
“The houses are designed to allow maximum flexibility and provide opportunities for multigenerational cohabitation and growing families.
The proposals are presently being considered by Cornwall Council.
Council refuse Callington fitness studio
PROPOSALS for the construction of a steel frame building for the use of a business to provide personal fitness training to clients has been refused by Cornwall Council amid fears over its impact on the landscape.
Mr and Mrs Woodgate applied to the local authority for permission to construct the building at their home at Saffron Lodge, Higher Downgate, Callington.
An application to convert a workshop into living accommodation at the site in 2017 was refused, while an application for the change of use and extension to a stable to provide a dwelling was approved in 2018.
Callington Town Council said it supported the scheme, and after being contacted by Cornwall Council’s planning department under the ‘five-day protocol’ to be informed that the council’s planning officer was set to recommend refusal, the council opted to ‘agree to disagree’ with the recommendation, meaning that it maintained its support.
However, Cornwall Council said that the plans for the location were not appropriate and thus opted to refuse, stating: “By reason of its scale, location in the open countryside and unsustainable location, the proposal would result in inappropriate development, harming the vitality, viability of and potential investment within nearby towns and the character of the rural area through proliferation of development.”
Council refuse tree chopping plan
PROPOSALS to remove a mature oak tree and replant it with “something more suited to the location” has been refused by Cornwall Council.
The application concerned a property on Sea Road, Carlyon Bay, St Austell and it stated that the applicant was concerned about the imbalance and potential risk of the falling tree towards their property.
The tree in question was subject to a Tree Preservation Order (TPO), one of approximately 1,600 trees. If a TPO is in place, the tree must have permission from the local authority before any work can take place.
Cornwall Council’s tree officer said they were unable to support the application, stating: “With no suitable professional evidence provided to determine that the oak tree in question is presenting any quantified risk I am unable to support the proposed removal of this tree.
“If the applicant has concerns over the tree, it is advised that they have the tree professionally assessed to determine whether any works are required, or whether suitable pruning can be undertaken to alleviate the space constraints mentioned. Any resulting recommended works can then be submitted as part of an application.”
Carlyon Parish Council said in response to the application: “The parish council has no objections to the proposal but asks if a native tree could be planted as the replacement.”
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “The tree referred to in the application has a significant level of public amenity and significantly contribute to the character and appearance of the local area.
“The application has not been supported by clear and convincing evidence to justify the proposed work. Without clear and convincing evidence, the Council is not persuaded that the reasons given in support of the application justify the harm that would result from this proposal.”
