A planning application has been submitted for a service station along Cornwall’s main road to be extended with a Greggs shop.
The plans are for the Esso Bodmin Moor filling station on the A30 at Altarnun.
Motor Fuel Limited wants to extend the shop part of the service station with all other facilities remaining.
A design and access statement says: “The extension proposed is a Greggs Food to Go, with a separate entrance to the main sales building It is significant to note that the existing tanks, pumps, and forecourt will remain.”
Under the proposals the business would continue to open 24/7 and the new site will provide employment for eight full time and six part-time staff.
The statement adds: “The application proposal is to extend the existing sales building and replace it with a larger retail space to modernise the services and standards of the petrol station.
“This will provide a more environmentally efficient service station allowing the layout to be considerably improved both in terms of internal site circulation and site operating safety.”
Previously Greggs have faced opposition to opening stores in Cornwall – the home of the pasty.
In 2019 a Greggs outlet in Saltash closed after less than a year due to a lack of trade, but there are now outlets in Truro and Launceston and at the Cornwall Services.