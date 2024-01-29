PA23/08552: A former Bodmin nursery which had become increasingly derelict since closure is set to become a two-bedroomed house under plans submitted to Cornwall Council.
The application, by the Cornwall Council owned property development company Treveth Developments seeks to convert the former Townend Nursery, on Victoria Square into a property for residential accommodation.
Originally built as an army guardroom and office during the area’s time as the home of the Duke of Cornwall light infantry, it has remained disused for approximately six years since the closure of the pre-school nursery which had occupied the site for a number of years.
It is intended by the applicants that the site would be completely compliant with disability discrimination act legislation, meaning the property would be fully accessible for an individual with additional mobility needs.
In the plans, the applicant told Cornwall Council: “This proposal relates to the proposed conversion of the former single storey pre school nursery Town End Cottage, Bodmin, PL31 1EB. The pre school nursery has been closed since 2018 and marketed since that period until it went to auction.
“The proposed conversion clearly complements and does not alter the building’s appearance. There are minimal external changes. With the exception of changes of the fenestration and doors in like for like materials. The proposed changes will improve the quality of living for residents. This application will provide much needed, centrally located accommodation in Bodmin of which there is little stock.”
One response to the application for the change of use of the building, from the contaminated land planning consultations team, said: “The consultant has concluded that all potential pollutant linkages present a low to moderate risk, but no intrusive investigation or further assessment is required at this stage.
“They conclude that the site is likely to be suitable for the proposed development, once their recommendations have been implemented, which includes a watching brief.”
Cornwall Council told the applicants that prior planning approval for the plans was not required, saying: “I can advise you that this proposal will not require prior approval of the Local Planning Authority.
“The proposal is considered to comply with Classes M, Part 3, Schedule 2 of the General Permitted Development (England) Order 2015 (as amended).
“Sufficient information has now been supplied to demonstrate it is practical to change the use of the building and any land within its curtilage from a use falling within Class E (Commercial, business and service) to a Class C3 (dwellinghouse) use.
“The proposal therefore may be carried out providing that it is wholly in accordance with the submitted details and in accordance with the following condition(s) if applicable.
“Based on the information submitted, it has been demonstrated that the proposed development would a) meet the requirements of Class MA of Part 3 of Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015.
“Also to comply with the relevant conditions set out in paragraph MA.2 so far as can reasonably be complied with at this stage.
“Consequently, the Council considers that the proposal represents permitted development and Prior Approval is therefore not required.
“Any contamination that is found during the course of construction of the approved development that was not previously identified shall be reported in writing immediately to the local planning authority.
“Development on the part of the site affected shall be suspended and a risk assessment carried out and submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority.
“Where unacceptable risks are found remediation and verification schemes shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority.
“These approved schemes shall be carried out before the development [or relevant phase of development] is resumed or continued.”
PA23/02856: Planning permission for a two-storey extension to an existing detached property near Liskeard has been refused by the Cornwall Council planning department.
Mr and Mrs Nicholls applied to the local authority for permission to build a two-storey extension to an existing detached dwelling and an adjoining single-storey annexe to the rear of their property at East Yolland Farm, Upton Cross, Liskeard.
The World Heritage Site planning office said of the application: “We have reviewed the submitted information. The application site is not within the WHS, being within its landscape setting.
“It is noted that the proposals are described as follows: Two-storey extension to an existing detached dwelling and adjoining single-storey annexe to the rear of the property.
“However, the Heritage Statement (HS) dated 27/05/2021 as submitted describes the development that has been assessed as being proposed construction of detached, single storey outbuilding for use as an ancillary residential annexe to dwelling.”
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “The existing dwelling is comprised of a recently converted historic stone-built barn with heritage value owing not only to its own characteristics but due to its setting adjacent to a grade 2 listed building and within the World Heritage Site.
“The proposed extensions are considered to be overly large, significantly increasing the footprint and mass of the dwelling when compared with the existing building. This in addition to the flat roof design of the proposed single storey extension is considered to result in a dominating and incongruous form of development that would significantly diminish the character and appearance of the original barn causing less than substantial harm to the setting of the WHS and the setting of the grade two listed building.
“It is not outweighed by any public benefits and would not preserve the character and distinctive landscape qualities of the Area of Great Landscape Value.
“Furthermore, the proposed extensions would afford the proposed annexe with an excessive amount of amenity space, entirely separate from the host dwelling with all of the facilities required for independent living, over and above what would be expected for ancillary accommodation.
“The proposal is contrary to Policies 1, 2, 12, 23 and 24 of the Cornwall Local Plan, Saved Policy CL9 of the Caradon Local Plan, Paragraphs 200, 205, 206, 208 and 209 of the National Planning Policy Framework December 2023 and policies C2, C9 and P8 of the Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site Management Plan 2020-2025.”