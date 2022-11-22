Latest planning applications dealt with by Cornwall County Council
ST WINNOW CE Primary School at Downend, Lostwithiel, has been given Listed Building Consent to put up 1.8m high dark green metal fencing and gates around the school’s perimeter following concerns from OFSTED inspectors.
n OPTIONS for a small scale residential development on Higher Woolston Farm, Quarry Road, Pensilva could all be acceptable according to pre-application advice.
Under consideration is a proposal to convert the stables into one home and to build one house in the garden and two detached houses in the garden and on an adjoining paddock.
The applicants were advised that the stable conversion would have to be a modest home given the scale of the building.
n OUTLINE planning has been given for the erection of nine detached homes and the removal of four ‘homes’ and outbuildings, including a residential lodge and caravan, on land at Fountain Farm, Launceston Road, Callington.
The development is restricted to the lower half of the farm on a 0.6ha site which is less than 40% of the area originally proposed for residential development.
n A NEW home cannot be built on land north of Tregoon at The Mount, Par.
The planning application was rejected because the three-bedroom home would have been outside the clearly defined settlement and does not represent infill.
n A NEW home is planned for land north of 64 St Stephens Road, Warfelton Crescent, Saltash.
n ANOTHER home is planned as an infill development on land in the recently developed housing complex of four properties at Snowdon Court, Shute Lane, Pensilva.
n PLANS to build a detached house on land east of 62 St Stephens Road, Saltash have been resubmitted to Cornwall Council.
n PERMISSION has been applied for to install PV solar panels on an area of land covering three metres by 12 metres at The Engine House, St Neot.
n A FRESH application has been submitted for plans to build a new home on land south of Melville Terrace, Duke Street, Lostwithiel, which has a current planning consent for a three-bedroomed home but no parking.
n PERMISSION has been given for Little Harbour on Church Street, West Looe to be changed from a guest house to a home.
n RED MOOR School at Lanlivery has been given permission to create a multi-use games area on a playing field on its site near Churchtown Farm.
n OUTLINE planning has been turned down for two houses to be built on tennis courts adjacent to Badham Farm Stables at Trewidland, St Keyne.
The rejection notice said the proposed site was in open countryside in an unsustainable location divorced from any established settlement.
