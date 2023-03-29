A residential dwelling comprising 170 dwellings is set to be built on land to the north of Bodmin after Cornwall Council’s planners gave the development the green light.
Westcountry Land (Bodmin) Limited applied to Cornwall Council in 2020 for the development, comprising the 170 dwellings on land on Castle Street, near the Callywith College further education college.
30% of the allocated site is set to comprise affordable housing, with a tenure split of 68.6% affordable rent and 31.4% shared ownership or intermediate sale.
Bodmin Town Council issued strong objections to the proposals, saying that while they were not against the development, they needed reassurance and commitment that suitable infrastructure plans were being put in place.
In its initial objection, Bodmin Town Council (BTC) said: “Cornwall Council have not provided the strategic upgrade for Launceston Road and Callywith Gate to mitigate against the impact of growth; improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists and open up land for development as detailed in the Cornwall Council Development Plan Document. BTC also cite Section 109 of the National Planning Policy Framework which states: ‘Development should only be prevented or refused on highways grounds if there would be an unacceptable impact on highway safety, or the residual cumulative impacts on the road network would be severe.’
BTC also refer to Section 110 National Planning Framework Policy: “Within this context, applications for development should: a) give priority first to pedestrian and cycle movements, both within the scheme and with neighbouring areas; and second ‘ so far as possible ‘ to facilitating access to high quality public transport, with layouts that maximise the catchment area for bus or other public transport services, and appropriate facilities that encourage public transport use;
“b) address the needs of people with disabilities and reduced mobility in relation to all modes of transport; c) create places that are safe, secure and attractive ‘ which minimise the scope for conflicts between pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles, avoid unnecessary street clutter, and respond to local character and design standards; d) allow for the efficient delivery of goods, and access by service and emergency vehicles’. Also, Cornwall Council have not given credence to their own policy as stated in the Place Shaping Community Toolkit, in particular key infrastructure.”
In a later addendum to the objection, Peter Martin, the town clerk of BTC added: “The Planning Committee do not feel their concerns and questions have been answered by Cornwall Council Planning and whilst not against the development need reassurance and commitment that suitable infrastructure plans are being put in place. It was proposed that the Town Clerk resend his letter to Robert Jenrick Secretary of State for Housing and ask why he has had no response and copy in The Chief Executive of Cornwall Council.”
There were also six objections to the proposals from residents of the area, citing access and drainage concerns.
However, Cornwall Council gave the scheme the go-ahead subject to a number of conditions relating to: environmental management, provision of a construction traffic plan, restrictions on the times work can take place, an aborcultural management plan being adhered to, the development taking place subject to an air quality mitigation measure plan, adherence to ecological and biodiversity plans and noise mitigation measures being implemented before phase two.