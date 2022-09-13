Council seeks contributions from developer
A TOWN Council has set out the specific sorts of contributions it wants to see from a developer with plans to build 200 new homes.
Wainhomes (SW) Ltd hopes to gain permission to develop land at Tencreek Farm on the outskirts of Liskeard.
The site lies within the parish of Menheniot, and there, the parish council has objected to the scheme.
Liskeard Town Council, which supports the plan, says that the new houses will meet the town’s housing targets – and that the new residents will use services in Liskeard.
The Town Council wants the developer to agree to Section 106 (community benefit) contributions which will improve services and infrastructure as follows:
- Cycling and Walking – the new housing needs to be well connected to the town, so that people can access services easily without being reliant on a car;
- Bus – at least one bus route should go through the new development;
- Off-site public open space – there’s a lack of sports pitches and such like in Liskeard, says the Council, and contributions are required to help address this;
- Primary Health Care Services – these would be contributions to expanding the provision of NHS doctors and dentists;
- Education – a commitment to expanding school capacity in Liskeard.
The Town Council has also noted that it would like the following elements to be included in the development:
- Permeable surfaces where possible as part of the Sustainable Urban Drainage plan;
- Electric vehicle charging points and the ability to upgrade properties in future to incorporate these;
- On site play areas with undercover shelters and equipment suitable for a range of ages including teenagers.
A separate planning application has been submitted by Wilton Homes West Ltd for the development of a different part of the Tencreek Farm site.
Here, permission is sought for employment units, a drive-through Mc Donalds and a Costa Coffee.
The Town Council has deferred its response to the overall application, while it finalises details of the planning conditions it would seek, but it has agreed to support individual planning applications put in by McDonald’s for various illuminated signs, including the ‘golden arches.’
