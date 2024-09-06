“In terms of retail planning policies, the sequential and impact tests do not apply as the small kiosk offer is purely ancillary to the main use as a petrol filling station, which is not a 'main town centre use' (as defined in the National Planning Policy Framework) - petrol filling stations do not fall within the Class E(a) shop use, being listed in the Use Classes Order 1987 (as amended) as a sui generis use. There should therefore be no mandatory requirement to assess the impact of the larger kiosk. In respect of the sequential test, again the land use is sui generis not a shop use, but in any event given any extension of the kiosk is intended to provide an improved offer to customers using the petrol filling station, it is site specific and clearly could not be located on a separate site.”