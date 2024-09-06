EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Plans to expand service station
Proposals have been submitted to Cornwall Council to demolish a car wash at a service station and replace it with multiple new features.
If approved, the automated car wash at the Morrisons branded service station on Priory Road in the town would be dismantled and replaced with electric car charging points, an extended service station building and multiple self-serve style jet wash bays.
The installation would comprise of four electric vehicle charging points, eight electric vehicle parking bays, five jet wash bays, two parking bays, two air/water and vacuum units, and an extension to the sales building.
The proposed electric charging bays and jet wash facilities would take over a portion of the car park at the adjacent Morrisons supermarket car park, with the loss of 31 parking bays.
The removal of the existing automated car wash would allow for the expansion of the sales building with a bin store being located in the present location of the existing car hoovering and air/water facility.
In a covering letter attached to the plans, the agents for Motor Fuel Group (MFG) which acquired the station said: “The proposals relate to the provision of 4 no. electric vehicle charging points, 8 no. electric vehicle parking bays, 5 no. jet wash bays, 2 no. parking bays, 2 no. air/water and vacuum units and bays and an extension to the existing petrol filling station's sales building.
“MFG’s proposal to install new EV charging points and extend the existing sales area at the Morrisons site should be considered positively in light of the national context and the demand for the necessary infrastructure to support electric vehicle use across the UK. The proposals would contribute positively to the existing EV charging network, to the benefit of those utilising the strategic highway network surrounding the application site. The proposals will enhance the existing offer at the site, without compromising the efficient operation of the facility.
“The proposals do not raise any concerns regarding adverse impact on amenity / conflict in terms of surrounding land uses. The proposed area will be well-lit and does not raise any concerns from anti- social behaviour / natural surveillance perspective.
“In terms of design, the proposed EV charging area has been carefully planned to positively integrate with the existing site operation. The charging facility offers a modern design approach, which is uncluttered and fit for purpose. The proposals will be Equalities Act compliant, offering dropped kerbs and other associated measures to ensure equal ease of access for all.
“In terms of retail planning policies, the sequential and impact tests do not apply as the small kiosk offer is purely ancillary to the main use as a petrol filling station, which is not a 'main town centre use' (as defined in the National Planning Policy Framework) - petrol filling stations do not fall within the Class E(a) shop use, being listed in the Use Classes Order 1987 (as amended) as a sui generis use. There should therefore be no mandatory requirement to assess the impact of the larger kiosk. In respect of the sequential test, again the land use is sui generis not a shop use, but in any event given any extension of the kiosk is intended to provide an improved offer to customers using the petrol filling station, it is site specific and clearly could not be located on a separate site.”
Bodmin Town Council said it objected to the proposal on the site of the impact on highway safety. Responding to the consultation, the council’s planning committee said: “Bodmin Town Council Planning Committee do not support this application based on the following non material planning conditions: Highways safety, traffic and parking issues, drainage and flood risks which are all covered within the NPPF Section B 114 suitable and safe access. Committee would also like some feedback from highways to confirm they have carried out a feasibility study which recognises that the water issues and the increase in traffic volume has been considered prior to permission being granted.”
The plans can be viewed on the Cornwall Council planning portal under reference PA24/04489.
Proposed factory access rejected
A proposed new site access to a factory unit in St Austell has been refused by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
Cornwall Executive Homes Limited applied to the authority to create a new site access to existing E(g)/B8 industrial/warehouse building and formation of new vehicular turning area at Factory Unit Rear Of 75 Treverbyn Road St Austell.
Treverbyn Parish Council objected, stating: “Until recently this site has not been in regular industrial use since the 1960's. Treverbyn Road is considered the main thoroughfare to St Austell with constant use by vehicles serving Poltair School, Cornwall College and St Austell Brewery hence concerns are raised at the increased impact on highway safety. The access would be totally inappropriate for use by Heavy Goods Vehicles as turning left would necessitate a manoeuvre of crossing the centre of the road.
“We urge that consultation and a site visit is undertaken with the Highways Department. This site is within the St Austell Critical Drainage Area and potential contamination in drainage of run-off water from the site will undoubtedly provide further potential risk of flooding to nearby lower-level properties.
“This access application will require the removal of an Ancient Cornish stone hedge, together with the previous removal of a substantial number of trees that has transformed the concept of a green field approach bordered by a well-used Parish footpath and an existing public footpath on Treverbyn Road to an industrial eye-sore.”
However, Cornwall Council refused it on the impact of a Cornish hedgerow, stating: “The proposed development, if approved, as a result of the proposed access road would result in a loss of Cornish hedgerow to an area of key localised importance and would not preserve or enhance to the overall quality of the area or be sympathetic to local character.”
