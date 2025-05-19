The application, concerning a property on Sunwell Lane, St John, Torpoint was made by Mr Summerville who was seeking a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed kitchen extension in keeping with the theme of the property.
A certificate of lawfulness confirms that the proposals were lawful within permitted development rights and would not require planning permission.
However, the council deemed that because the extension would be over four metres in height, it would not be considered as permitted development, meaning planning permission was required.
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council stated: “The proposed side extension does not meet the criteria set out by Class A, Part 1 of Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended).
“This is due to the fact the proposal does not meet section A.1(j): because the extension would be over four metres tall and would not be permitted by the GPDO.
“The proposed works therefore would not be lawful and would require the benefit of a grant of planning permission.”
