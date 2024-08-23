Cllr Jeremy Cooper also asked if the developer would work constructively with the council to maximise the benefit to the town. He said: “Would you also commit to a pre-section 106 discussion with Bodmin Town Council? We have had a lot of development in the town, and we are identified by Cornwall Council on being deficient with teen recreational space and we’d rather talk to you at the start rather than just have a generic allocation. We’d like to get something really great working together with you”, to which Ms Bannister responded it was something of interest to Devonshire Homes.