EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Developer promises positive legacy for town
A DEVELOPER has promised to leave a ‘positive legacy’ in a town if their proposals for the construction of 650 homes in a ‘urban village’ are approved when planning is submitted.
Devonshire Homes recently acquired 89 acres of land at Callywith, near Bodmin which had previously been allocated for the construction of 650 homes.
At a meeting with members of the Bodmin Town Council planning committee, Jozie Bannister, a planning manager for the developer, alongside colleague Aaron Puffett, detailed the vision they had for the planned development.
Ms Bannister told the committee: “The site at Callywith is in its very early stages, we acquired the land in early July and are in the process of preparing a planning application within the next 12 months. We will be submitting an application for pre-application planning advice in the next few weeks, launching a design review panel in September and hope to submit a full planning application, not an outline one but a full one, in early 2025.”
Ms Bannister detailed to councillors about the ‘legacy collection’ of properties the developer had been building in other locations, where the intention of the design was not only to build properties but build communities and have a positive impact on the locations where they were built.
Ever fastidious in their quizzing of developers, the town council’s planning committee asked a series of questions to the team from Devonshire Homes.
Former mayor, Cllr Andy Coppin, asked Ms Bannister whether the plans would include a section of road which could be used for a long-mooted but never realised ‘northern relief road’, intended to remove traffic from the frequently congested Dennison Road and Priory Road.
He said: “A lot of town folk, myself included are hoping we will get the northern relief road which was planned to go through the middle of this development. Will the masterplan for this site include the beginning of that?”, to which Ms Bannister responded with: “We are aware of it (the relief road plans) and our plans remain adaptable to include that. There’s flexibility in our plans for the site and we can respond accordingly.”
Cllr Jeremy Cooper asked about the availability of self-build plots for the site. He said: “Bodmin has a history and tradition of self-build properties. The old NCDC (North Cornwall District Council) brought forward these as serviced sites and self-build, and the community likes it as it gives more character to developments.
“We are passionate about these as it gives capacity for youngsters to get onto the property market, keeps our town vibrant and would you consider a section of the development to be made available as self-build?”
Ms Bannister responded that this was a possibility. She said: “We’d always consider it but to be honest, when we’ve previously offered self-build plots we’ve had a mixed success with them.
“A lot of that depends on the local planning authority we’re dealing with when it comes to the application. Some like us to provide a design code they wish to see; others want us to provide a design code, and some want it so tight that you have similar sized plots and people have to build houses that all look the same.
“It depends on planning authority and while there’s no requirement on this site to provide self-build plots, it’s always helpful if there is appetite.”
Cllr Jeremy Cooper also asked if the developer would work constructively with the council to maximise the benefit to the town. He said: “Would you also commit to a pre-section 106 discussion with Bodmin Town Council? We have had a lot of development in the town, and we are identified by Cornwall Council on being deficient with teen recreational space and we’d rather talk to you at the start rather than just have a generic allocation. We’d like to get something really great working together with you”, to which Ms Bannister responded it was something of interest to Devonshire Homes.
In response to a question from Cllr Phil Cooper, Ms Bannister confirmed that provision of solar panels and air source heat pumps will be looked at as part of the development.
Asked for a short sentence or two to best describe the developer and its intention, Ms Bannister said: “We’re a regional developer who is keen to leave a positive legacy where we build with place making at its heart. We want to create communities going forward, enhance existing settlements and contribute something positive for future generations.”
She declined to respond to a tongue-in-cheek suggestion of the inclusion of a Mount Rushmore style installation featuring carvings of former town mayors made by a member of public in attendance.
Solar panels to charge village’s electric ferry
The council has received a proposal to fit solar panels as roofing for the bridge section of the Calstock village public pontoon, to provide energy to recharge the electric ferry. The pontoon provides landing facilities for local boats and visitors, including a weekly ferry from Plymouth operating in summer.
It is also the base for a new local ferry service, linking the Tamara Way coast-to-coast walking trail, where it crosses the river at Calstock. The solar panels would form a rain shelter for passengers waiting for the ferries, and other water users taking advantage of the public pontoon.
For more details about the pre-application see PA24/00923/PREAPP
Proposals for children’s café approved
A change of use application for a building to be used as a ‘stay and play’ children’s café providing coffees, soft drinks and locally sourced cakes has been approved by Cornwall Council.
The proposals, for 1 Lower Lux Street, Liskeard, would also include play equipment for infants between the age of zero and five years old.
Responding, the authority said: “the Local Planning Authority considers that the proposed use to provide a stay and play space for children, as well as the provision of refreshments, at 1 Lower Lux Street, Liskeard would not require express planning consent.
