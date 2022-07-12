Plan ahead- Advice for motorists amid hot weather this week ( )

With hot weather forecast during this week, National Highways has issued some useful advice to motorists and their passengers.

There are a number of tips for drivers to help them deal with high temperatures and dazzling sunshine as they prepare to make their journeys.

Drivers travelling during periods of hot weather this week and coming weekend are being advised to:

Take a bottle of water before setting out to ensure you stay hydrated

Plan and leave plenty of time for journeys

Check the weather forecast for your destination

Check your vehicle before you leave

Check travel conditions before setting out and, where it is safe to do so, during journeys.

Mel Clarke, Customer Service Director for Operations at National Highways, said: “It is always important to plan ahead for your journey and this advice is no different during periods of hot weather. Our advice is that everyone should check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out.”

National Highways also offers some useful advice while driving in bright sunshine.

You can reduce the glare from sunlight by taking some sunglasses with you, as bright sunshine can lower visibility and make driving more challenging. However, avoid category four sunglasses as these have extremely dark lenses which let in very little light and are unsuitable for driving. All sunglasses should be labelled with a category number.

• During particularly hot weather, make sure your engine stays within the normal operating temperature range. However, if it begins to overheat, find somewhere safe to stop and allow it to cool down.

• Summer is popular for cyclists, motorcyclists, walkers and horse riders to get out and about, so please take particular care to give them space and time. Slow down on sharp bends in case there’s a vulnerable road user around the corner.

Our motorways and major A roads are highly resilient to extremes of weather, including hot weather. The design and build standards we apply to our roads are considered best practice and are adopted by other countries around the world.

There are periods of hot weather expected this week and also this coming weekend. Further weather advice and information can be found on the Met Office website here.

To keep informed about driving conditions during journeys, drivers are advised to follow messages on overhead signs and listen to radio updates. Further information can be found by checking the National Highways website for traffic updates, National Highways’ regional Twitter feeds or calling the National Highways Information Line on 0300 123 5000.

National Highways has also today launched a new campaign reminding drivers to check their tyres regularly and always before long journeys. For more advice visit the National Highways website: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/tyrechecks/

National Highways is advising drivers to plan their journeys in advance and carry out basic checks to make sure vehicles are roadworthy. Things to consider are:

Tyres: Ensure tyre pressures are suitable for the load and check the condition of tyres, including the spare. Look out for cuts or wear across the whole tyre including sidewall.

Engine oil: Check oil levels regularly and top up if needed. Take your car back to the garage if you’re topping up more than usual.

Water: Always keep your screen wash topped up with a good ratio of water and screen wash to maximise the cleaning efficiency so you can clear debris or dirt off your windscreen easily.

Lights: If your indicators, hazard lights, headlights, fog lights, reverse lights or brake lights are not functioning properly, you are putting yourself and your family at risk. In addition, your vehicle may fail its MoT.

Fuel: Before setting out make sure you have enough fuel to get to your destination. Running out of fuel can put you, your family and other road users at risk unnecessarily.