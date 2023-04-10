The train journey from Liskeard to Looe takes 30 minutes and costs £5.20 for adults (Off-Peak Day Return). 5-15 year olds are half-price and under 5s travel free. If travelling from further afield, there are regular services between Plymouth, Saltash and Liskeard to connect with the Looe Valley Line. An adult Off Peak Day Return from Plymouth to Looe costs £7.40. There is also parking at Liskeard station (£4 a day Monday to Friday, £2.80 on weekends). Train times can be found at GWR.com or by calling National Rail Enquiries on 03457 484950.