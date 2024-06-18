Spectators along the South East Cornwall coast were treated to the unexpected sight of tall ship Morgenster recently.
En route to Spain, her crew reported thousands watching the haring lugger as she passed Mevagissey and made her way to Fowey.
She stayed overnight in Looe Bay where Looe Rowing Club members paddled out to see her.
A training tall ship with a crew of seven, sailing under the Netherlands flag from Den Helder, she had a very special reason to be in South East Cornwall.
The former fishing vessel that was built in 1919 was picking up 36 pilgrim passengers to take them to their destination of A Coruña in Spain; the starting point for a trek along the 75km route to Santiago De Compostela, recreating a medieval pilgrimage from 500 years ago.
The group of pilgrims of seven nationalities, from as far away as USA and Mexico, joined the ship at Fowey, with a small group having completed the pilgrim route of 30 miles along the Saint's Way trail from Padstow to Fowey; Christian pilgrims from Ireland travelling to mainland Europe would have crossed Cornwall from North to South on foot to avoid the treacherous sea journey.
The Camino Ingles group arrived on the Galician coast ahead of schedule, and were awaiting an official welcome by the UK ambassador to Spain on Monday. According to UK coordinator of the pilgrim trip Andrew Christensen, their voyage represents the first such recreation of a pilgrimage including a sea crossing for at least one hundred years.
He said: “Pilgrimage is making a revival, and we were treated with such warmth by the people of Cornwall involved in receiving us along the Saints Way; it was a traditional pilgrim warmth.
“It was exhilarating and uplifting to be back on a tall ship”, he continued. “The wind conditions were perfect for getting us from Fowey to A Coruña.”
The weather indeed was favourable with the tall ship arriving ahead of schedule, avoiding the forecast west south westerly winds.
“Five-hundred-and-fourteen nautical miles using just 300 litres of oil is a very green and environmentally kind way of arriving here. It’s such a huge privilege to be involved in this”, he said.
The two pilgrimage routes followed can now be joined together to qualify for the 100km Compostela certificate.
Andrew added: “Even the sea journey counts towards the pilgrim passport if it involves getting hands-on and crewing the boat during its voyage.”
Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims walk the Camino de Santiago de Compostela route each year, and the Tall Ship ‘Camino Ingles’ group, hope to make it in time for the pilgrim mass on June 20.
Follow the group’s progress on Twitter using hashtag #TSEI24.